South Carolina’s forward Collin Murray-Boyles has declared for the 2025 NBA draft

South Carolina played in one of the toughest conferences in 2024-25. The SEC was highly-contested and the Gamecocks struggled in league play.

They finished 2-16 against SEC opponents and 12-20 overall. South Carolina was one of two SEC teams to not make the NCAA tournament in 2025. Despite the Gamecocks’ struggles, forward Collin Murray-Boyles had a strong sophomore season. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony announced that Murray-Boyles has declared for the 2025 NBA draft.

Collin Murray-Boyles was one of the most productive players in all of college basketball in 2024-25. He took a massive leap from his freshman to Sophomore season for the Gamecocks. Murray-Boyles started all 32 games for South Carolina this season. He averaged (16.8) points, (8.3) rebounds, (2.4) assists, (1.5) steals, and (1.3) blocks per game. The 19-year-old was named second-team All-SEC in 2024-25.

With South Carolina, Collin Murray-Boyles was a versatile defender. At six-foot-eight with a seven-foot plus wing span, Murray-Boyles has drawn comparisons to Golden State’s Draymond Green. The Sophomore did a bit of everything for South Carolina this season. He led the team in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks per game. Talking with ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Collin Murray-Boyles mentioned loves to play defense and unselfish basketball.

According to ESPN mock drafts, Collin Murray-Boyles is a top-10 prospect. His only weakness is his ability to shoot from beyond the arc. Ahead of the draft, Murray-Boyles is working with trainer Olin Simplis to improve his accuracy from beyond the arc. Murray-Boyles was 9-34 from beyond the arc in 2024-25. If he can improve his three-point consistently, Murray-Boyles could become a legitimate two-way threat in the NBA. The NBA draft is June 25-26 in New York. Where will Collin Murray-Boyles be drafted?