We all know that Spike Lee is an avid Knicks supporter, as we’ve seen him throughout the years as a regular courtside attendee at the Madison Square Garden, and this past Eastern Conference finals haven’t been the exception. This is why Inside the NBA panel decided to include him on the pregame talk show.

The two-time Academy Award winner even named a high price he would be willing to pay in order to see his favorite club win a championship, as New York last conquered a title in 1973. The movie director said he would be willing to trade one of his Oscars in order for this to come true.

“I would give up an Academy Award, Oscar, for the Knicks to win a championship,” Lee said on the show, knowingly that the Knicks haven’t made the NBA Finals since 1999. “I got two already.”

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who sat right next to him, responded to Lee’s trade offer with a joke towards his aspirations, by saying, “Well, you’re gonna keep ’em.” Everyone laughed, but Spike knew that deep down, he was serious about risking it all for the Manhattan club.

The end of the 2025 Eastern Conference finals between the Knicks and the Indiana Pacers won’t only decide the next NBA finalist, as it also means the end of TNT’s version of their hit show Inside the NBA. However, the program will continue next season with the same hosts.

As TNT lost their media rights to broadcast the basketball league starting the 2025-26 campaign, Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Chuck will carry on covering the NBA on ESPN. After Thursday’s Game 5, Shaq showed plenty of enthusiasm towards the future.