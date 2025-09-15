Spurs, Bismack Biyombo Agree To 1-Year Deal

Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

Per Charania, the Spurs and Biyombo’s agents at Wasserman reached a new contract for his 15th NBA season after Biyombo averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 28 games (26 starts) last season.

Biyombo, who turns 34 on Aug. 28, joined the Spurs in February and now returns as a reserve center behind Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet.

In San Antonio’s 127-113 home win against the Brooklyn Nets on March 4, he recorded season highs of 13 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 6-of-10 (60%) from the field.

The 6-foot-8 big man has played for seven NBA teams since he was selected seventh overall in the 2011 NBA draft.

He has averaged 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 19.5 minutes per game over 867 games (377 starts) with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Spurs.

Biyombo’s signing will bring the Spurs to 15 standard contracts. The only player without a full guarantee is Lindy Waters III.

Dylan Harper Could Be Ready For Season Opener

The Spurs are set to enter the upcoming 2025-26 season with former NBA Rookie of the Year recipient Stephon Castle and rookie guard Dylan Harper, who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 draft.

Harper, however, underwent surgery earlier this month to repair a partially torn collateral ligament in his left thumb and could be at full strength in time for the start of the regular season.

If Harper is able to return for San Antonio’s season opener, he’ll face off against rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick from this year’s draft.

Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, was named to the third-team All-Big Ten and the Big Ten All-Freshman Team while enrolled at Rutgers University.

The Spurs open their 2025-26 schedule against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22.