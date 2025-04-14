Chris Paul not only played in every single game of the 2024-25 regular season, but even started each match. The Spurs veteran, who just played his 20th campaign in his NBA career, has made history in the process, becoming the oldest athlete to ever achieve this outstanding feat.

The 39-year-old, who is set to turn 40 next month, is the first player to make 82 starts this deep into a professional basketball career. It was Jazz’s John Stockton wig used to own this record, as he also started in every single game but during his 19th season.

Besides the Utah icon, the San Antonio star is one of three athletes to ever play in 82 contests at his age. The third one to complete this list is none other than Michael Jordan, who turned 29 in his final NBA campaign, starting in 67 of 82 appearances two decades ago.

“It’s crazy,” said the future Hall of Famer. “I was talking to my wife about this. When you’re sort of in it, you’re not really thinking about it. It’s like, ‘OK, it’s Game 30. OK, it’s Game 40-something. It’s game such and such.'”

As this regular season came to an end this Sunday, CP3 became one of only six players who started in every single match, including Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen, Houston’s Jalen Green, New York’s Mikal Bridges, Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels, and Spurs teammate Harrison Barnes.

For Barnes, who just ended his first campaign in San Antonio, played his 304th game in a row on Sunday. The pair became the first Spurs teammates to play all 82 matches since Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills did back in 2018-19.

“Year 20, this is only the second time in my career playing 82 games,” Chris shared after this weekend’s game. “And also playing as long as I have, I think I know how hard it is. That’s why I have so much respect for Harrison, who is doing this for the third year in a row. And Mikal, who was my teammate, he never misses a game.”