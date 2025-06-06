There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that Chris Paul has done enough to become a future Hall of Famer, but he doesn’t seem like he’s gonna stop any time soon. After wrapping up his 20th NBA season with the Spurs, he’s expressed a strong desire to continue playing the upcoming campaign.

In a recent interview at the Pat McAfee Show, he threw in some hints about his future. “I don’t think I want to retire just yet. Honestly, I want to be a dad, but I still love playing basketball. I was in the gym at 6 A.M. this morning,” the San Antonio guard shared.

Even though he clearly wishes to continue playing at basketball’s biggest stage, he’s also emotionally split about the time he’s been able to spend as a family man. “My son just turned 16, and my daughter is 12. The last six seasons, I’ve lived apart from them.

The 40-year-old revealed how badly he wants to be a more present father to his children, who are in their teenage years. “That’s the conversation I’m having with myself—I want to be a dad,” CP3 explained to Pat McAfee on Thursday.

With his family based in Los Angeles, he suggested he would be interested in playing for a team closer to home. He recently became the first player to make 82 starts this deep into a professional basketball career. It was Jazz’s John Stockton who used to own this record, after starting every single during his 19th season.

Besides the Utah icon, the San Antonio star is one of three athletes to ever play in 82 contests at his age. The third one to complete this list is none other than Michael Jordan, who turned 29 in his final NBA campaign, starting in 67 of 82 appearances two decades ago.

“It’s crazy,” said the future Hall of Famer. “I was talking to my wife about this. When you’re sort of in it, you’re not really thinking about it. It’s like, ‘OK, it’s Game 30. OK, it’s Game 40-something. It’s game such and such.’”