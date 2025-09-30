Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Likely Out For Opener Due To Hamstring Injury

San Antonio Spurs star point guard De’Aaron Fox expressed doubt Monday during media day about his potential availability for the team’s Oct. 22 season opener at Dallas due to a right hamstring injury.

Fox, 27, suffered the injury during a summer workout.

Although the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year is ready to enter his ninth season, the Spurs will keep him sidelined throughout the preseason and likely the season opener.

“I definitely won’t be playing in the preseason, that’s for sure,” Fox said. “I don’t think I’ll be ready for opening night. But we’re going to play it by ear. I feel like I can play right now. But I don’t have that [medical] expertise.

“I’m not going to lie to you: I was running 15 mph already [on a treadmill]. I think that’s probably faster than most of the guys that are here. So, when I say I think I’m ready, I for real think I’m ready,” Fox added.

Last month, Fox signed a four-year $229 million maximum extension. The new deal has no player option in the final year and secures Fox’s future in San Antonio through the 2029-30 season.

Spurs Acquired Fox From Kings

Fox made his Spurs debut last February after joining the club as part of a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls that involved multiple players and draft picks.

Sacramento received Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, and several picks in the deal, while Chicago acquired Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and a 2025 first-round pick. “When we made that trade, we knew what the contract status was, of course,” a Spurs executive told Spotrac’s Keith Smith in July. “We see De’Aaron as someone who can grow with our young players and be a real leader for us. We’re hopeful we can make something happen to keep him in San Antonio for a long time.”

However, Fox’s season was cut short due to a lingering finger injury. He underwent season-ending surgery on March 18 to repair tendon damage in his left pinkie.

Fox played through the injury all season after suffering tendon damage during training camp last October. In 62 games for the Spurs and Kings, he averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Fox, Victor Wembanyama Appeared In Five Games Together

With San Antonio after the trade, Fox averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 34 minutes per contest in 17 games, while shooting 44.6% from the floor and 27.4% from deep.

Fox was healthy enough to play alongside franchise superstar Victor Wembanyama for just five games as the latter’s season ended prematurely due to deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right shoulder.

“[Wembanyama] was a big reason why I wanted to come here,” Fox said. “I see the youth and the talent that they have. We know there will be growing pains, but you would love to win while you have growing pains rather than losing and trying to have moral victories.”

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson announced Monday that Wembanyama has been medically cleared by both the team and the NBA to return from the blood clot in his right shoulder.

In five games and 120 minutes together on the court last season, Fox and Wembanyama allowed 118.3 points per 100 possessions and were a minus-4.3.