San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Dylan Harper underwent surgery to repair a partially torn collateral ligament in his left thumb, an injury suffered Wednesday in a preseason workout.

Dylan Harper Hopes To Return In Time For Season Opener

Harper, 19, might be ready for the start of the 2025-26 regular season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Spurs open their schedule against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22.

If Harper is able to return in time for San Antonio’s season opener, he’ll face off against rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

San Antonio selected Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft out of Rutgers University. He was also the highest-drafted player in the school’s history.

Dylan Harper is selected 2nd overall by the @spurs in the 2025 #NBADraft presented by State Farm! Watch on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/myiSSVj3PT — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2025



“I feel all the emotions right now,” Harper said following his selection. “I’m excited and I’m ready. When you play with a bunch of great players, that will bring the best out of you. San Antonio has a great young core. I’m just ready to get in there and make an impact any way I can with them.”

In 29 games (28 starts) of his lone collegiate season at Rutgers, he averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 32.6 minutes per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point territory.

Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, was named to the third-team All-Big Ten and the Big Ten All-Freshman Team with the Scarlet Knights.

Harper Scored The Most Points By A Freshman In Rutgers History

Per College Basketball Reference, Harper finished 11th in points (564) in the Big Ten, 15th in assists (117), 13th in steals (42), 11th in field goals (194), 13th in made free throws (126), seventh in player efficiency rating (24.6), and third in usage percentage (29%).

His 564 total points were the most by a freshman in a season in school history.

Harper had several notable outings last season, including scoring 36 points in an overtime win against Notre Dame on Nov. 26, then 37 points versus Alabama a day later, and posting a triple-double against Columbia on Dec. 3.

That was the first triple-double by a Scarlet Knight since Roy Hinson in 1983. The New Jersey native then hit the buzzer-beater to defeat in-state rival Seton Hall on Dec. 14.

Following this year’s NBA draft, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 16 points and four rebounds in two Summer League games with the Spurs in July.

Harper is expected to join De’Aaron Fox and the past two NBA rookies of the year — Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle — in the San Antonio rotation this season.

However, he could potentially miss the first week of the regular season.