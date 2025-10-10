NBA

Spurs' Dylan Harper will make his preseason debut on Friday vs. the Jazz

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated41 minutes ago on October 10, 2025

On Friday, October 10, the Spurs will be at home to face the Jazz in the preseason. It is Utah’s third preseason matchup in 2025-25. In their first two games, the Jazz were without one notable player. 

Dylan Harper underwent surgery in early September to repair a ligament on his left thumb. The rookie has been recovering since the procedure, and there have been zero setbacks. On Friday evening, Dyland Harper will make his preseason debut for the San Antonio Spurs. All signs point to Harper being available for the Spurs’ first regular-season game on October 22 vs. the Mavericks.

Dylan Harper will see his first preseason action on Friday night vs. the Jazz


With the second overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Spurs selected Dylan Harper out of Rutgers. The 19-year-old played one season for the Scarlet Knights before declaring for the draft. Harper joins a San Antonio roster full of young talent. In fact, the Spurs have had each of the last two players to win Rookie of the Year. Victor Wembanyama won in 2023-24 and Stephon Castle in 2024-25. Can Dylan Harper follow and be the third consecutive Spurs player to win the award?

Spurs fans get to see Dylan Harper in action for the first time on Friday evening. The rookie guard suffered a slight thumb injury in early September. Dylan Harper had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. There have been no setbacks for Harper as of Friday afternoon. A positive sign moving forward for the Spurs.

During the 2024-25 season, San Antonio traded with the Kings for all-star PG De’Aaron Fox. He’s currently recovering from a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the start of 2025-26. However, Dylan Harper playing in Friday’s preseason matchup is a great sign for the regular season. Barring a setback, Dylan Harper should be available for the Spurs’ first game on October 22.

In college, Dylan Harper played in 29 games and made 28 starts for Rutgers. He averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. At six-foot-six with a six-foot-ten-and-a-half-inch wingspan, Dylan Harper is the prototypical size of the modern NBA guard. His player comparison entering the league is Pistons’ Cade Cunningham. Friday night will be Harper’s first chance to play for the Spurs in the preseason. Insiders already reported Harper will play limited minutes.