Spurs Exercise 2026-27 Team Options On Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle

The San Antonio Spurs have exercised their 2026-27 rookie-scale team options on Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Victor Wembanyama’s Sophomore Season Was Cut Short

Wembanyama will now earn $16.86 million next season in the final year of his four-year, $55.17 million rookie contract. The 7-foot-5 big man will be eligible for a rookie-scale extension next summer.

Castle, meanwhile, will earn $10.01 million in 2026-27, the third season of his four-year, $41.35 million deal. His contract also includes a $12.67 million team option for 2027-28.

Wembanyama had a promising sophomore year last season after earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors and finishing as the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year during the 2023-24 campaign.

Last season, Wembanyama made his first All-Star appearance and averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, a league-leading 3.8 blocks, and 33.2 minutes per game.

However, following the All-Star break, the 21-year-old was diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his shoulder, ending his season. He was on pace to win Defensive Player of the Year and receive All-Defense and All-NBA honors.

DVT is a condition that is typically treated with blood-thinning medication, which requires the athlete to avoid participating in contact sports like basketball.

Despite playing just 46 games, Wembanyama still led the NBA in blocks per game and total blocked shots (176). No player in NBA history has ever finished a season with at least 403 3-pointers and 176 blocked shots, and Wemby had already posted those numbers before the All-Star break.

San Antonio was eight points per 100 possessions worse when Wembanyama was off the court last season.

Stephon Castle Named Spurs’ Second Straight Rookie Of The Year

In addition, Castle was the second straight Spur to win Rookie of the Year following a debut season in which he averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 26.7 minutes in 81 games.

The 6-foot-6 guard started in 47 games and led all rookies in total points (1,190), made field goals (423), and steals (74). He hit more than 100 more free throws (249) than any other first-year player.

“I’ve always been super confident as a player,” Castle said after winning the award. “So, I felt like there was no doubt in my mind that I would eventually get to this point, especially with all the work that I put in.

“I felt like it was just inevitable to happen. I feel like [confidence is] what really got me to this point, and not holding myself back from anything.”

Per ESPN Stats & Information, San Antonio became the fifth team in NBA history and just the second team in the past 50 years to feature back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners.

Andrew Wiggins (2015) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016) are the last consecutive winners of the award for one franchise (Minnesota Timberwolves).

Castle, who turns 21 in November, was the fourth overall pick of last year’s draft.

The Spurs visit the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.