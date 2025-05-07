Gregg Popovich finally attended the press personally this week after months of being away from the public eye, during a ceremonial interview in which he decided to formally pass the torch over to Mitch Johnson, who was his assistant, then interim, and now the oficial head coach of the Spurs’ roster.

The pupil then extended his hand, and Pop shook it, only to pull him over and greet him with a strong hug. These were the scenes this Monday, as a new era is set to begin in San Antonio, after lots of uncertainty since the legendary tactician suffered a stroke six months ago.

“Things are getting better by the day, but it’s not good enough for what we plan ahead,” Gregg told the press. “So, it’s time to make this change.” However, he will remain close by as the club’s team president, including CEO R.C. Buford and general manager Brian Wright.

Popovich guarantees that the organisation’s ideal will not change. “That’s the goal, to make sure we keep it going,” he said, assuring that he will help Mitch coach along the way. “I’m no longer coach. I’m ‘El Jefe.'”

After hearing these words, Johnson starred into Pop’s direction and took a deep breath. “I am honored by this opportunity and even more humbled by the people that I’ll be able to partner with and serve,” he said as new coach of the Spurs.

When the 76-year-old first walked into the practice facility, managing partner Peter J. Holt was the first to open the press conference, but struggled to voice out words. Mitch, on the other hand, was clear on his new role within the franchise. “I can’t be him or ‘El Jefe,'” he started out.

“But to be able to commit and invest in people and relationships — that can be having to yell and hold someone accountable, and that can be to put your arm around someone’s shoulder and love them — and he did it better than anybody that’s ever walked the sidelines. And I will attempt to do it my way, whatever that looks like going forward,” Johnson explained.