The Spurs have been playing without Gregg Popovich since November of last year, back when the legendary tactician suffered a stroke and had to take some time off coaching. Ever since, interim Mitch Johnson has been leading in his absence, and the 76-year-old is pleased with his commitment.

The Hall of Famer visited his squad in San Antonio this Thursday in an emotional meeting, which was the first time that they had a chance to see him since the health altercation. Popovich issued a statement assuring he won’t be back to coaching this season, but hopes to return for the following campaign.

Nevertheless, sources close to the then club revealed that his NBA future is uncertain. “I’ve decided not to return to the sidelines this season,” Gregg shared. “Mitch Johnson and his staff have done a wonderful job and the resolve and professionalism the players have shown, sticking together during a challenging season, has been outstanding.”

San Antonio Spurs' Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return this season, and his future is uncertain as he recovers from a mild stroke suffered in November, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/EekHlDa8NI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2025

The Spurs icon then added that he must prioritize his well being first, and second comes basketball. “I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future,” he stated.

ESPN reported that many tears were shed during Pop’s visit, as many athletes saw physical changes in their former head coach, who continues to recover from the stroke. However, the meeting was full of praise, jokes and motivational messages from the 76-year-old.

Let’s not forget that Popovich is a living legend, as he’s is the NBA coach with most wins (1,412 regular-season) plus another 170 victories in the playoffs to go along with his five league titles. San Antonio have gone 22-30 since Johnson took the job, after years as his assistant.

Victor Wembanyama, who became the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has called Gregg his biggest basketball influence since arriving to Texas. “Pop isn’t just a coach or a boss,” the 21-year-old shared at the start of the month. “Pop is a leader.”