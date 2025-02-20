Spurs injury report: Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) will miss the remainder of the regular season

On Thursday, the Spurs will play their first game since the 2025 all-star break. San Antonio is 23-29 this season, 12th in the Western Conference. They are 3-7 in their last 10.

Ahead of their game against the Suns, the Spurs received dreadful injury news. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Victor Wembanyama is dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Charania noted that this injury will keep him out of the final 30 games of the regular season. Not ideal for the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season

Victor Wembanyama has a form of a blood clot in the right shoulder. He is out for the season. The Spurs believe this is an isolated condition. https://t.co/AEP8Way0Zb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025

In 2023-24, Victor Wembanyama started in 71 of 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs. On top of that, he played in the Olympics for his host country, France. This season, the one-time all-star has started 46 of their 52 games so far. That’s over 120+ games of wear and tear on Wembanyama. On Thursday, league sources reported that Wembanyama will miss the rest of the regular season with a blood clot in his right shoulder.

San Antonio believes this is an isolated condition and that Wembanyama will be ready for the start of next season. Sam Amic of The Athletic reported that Wembanyama had been experiencing low energy. At the all-star weekend, Wemby was still feeling tired and this carried to his two-day vacation after the all-star weekend. When he was still experiencing low energy, he had tests done and they found he had deep vein thrombosis.

Brandon Ingram is another notable star who had to deal with this injury during his career. He developed deep vein thrombosis at the end of the 2018-19 season. Ingram missed the final 19 games and played 62 games the following year. The San Antonio Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama for the final 30 games in 2024-25. With just 46 games played, Wembanyama will not be eligible for postseason awards. At 12th in the West, the Spurs are likely headed toward another lottery pick in 2025.