Spurs’ Jeremy Sochan Out For Season Opener With Wrist Injury

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will miss the team’s 2025-26 season opener at Dallas on Oct. 22 after an MRI confirmed a sprained left wrist. Sochan was injured at practice Wednesday during a five-on-five drill as he neared a return from a strained calf.

Sochan injured his calf in August while practicing with the Polish national team. The calf injury forced him to miss the EuroBasket tournament as well as San Antonio’s preseason schedule.

Jeremy Sochan, Fox To Return By Second Or Third Game

San Antonio will also open the season without De’Aaron Fox, who is rehabilitating a strained hamstring. The Spurs said Fox and Sochan are both expected to return by the second or third game of the season, per The Associated Press.

The Spurs selected Sochan with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Baylor.

Through 184 career NBA regular-season games (149 starts), Sochan has averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 27.3 minutes per contest with a shooting line of .468/.290/.725.

In 54 games (23 starts) last season, Sochan averaged 11.4 points, a career-high 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 25.3 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 53.5% from the field and 30.8% from deep.

The 6-foot-8 wing came off the bench in all but one game since Jan. 23.

Per Basketball Reference, in San Antonio’s 128-120 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 21, he recorded a season-high 23 points on 11-for-17 (64.7%) shooting from the floor.

Sochan is eligible to sign an extension through Oct. 20.

Spurs Exercise 2026-27 Team Options On Wembanyama, Castle

In other news, the Spurs also exercised their 2026-27 rookie-scale team options on Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Wembanyama will now earn $16.86 million next season in the final year of his four-year, $55.17 million rookie contract. The 7-foot-5 big man will be eligible for a rookie-scale extension next summer.

Castle, meanwhile, will earn $10.01 million in 2026-27, the third season of his four-year, $41.35 million deal. His contract also includes a $12.67 million team option for 2027-28.

Before his season ended in mid-February, Wembanyama was on pace to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year and receive All-Defense and All-NBA honors. He led all players in blocked shots, despite playing only 46 games.

As for Castle, he led all rookies in total points (1,190), made field goals (423), and steals (74) last season. He hit more than 100 more free throws (249) than any other first-year player.

The 6-foot-6 guard had 17 games of six assists or more en route to winning NBA Rookie of the Year.

He became the second straight Spurs player to win the award following a debut season in which he averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 26.7 minutes in 81 games.