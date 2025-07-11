Spurs, Jordan McLaughlin Agree to One-Year, $3M Contract

The San Antonio Spurs and veteran guard Jordan McLaughlin have reached a one-year, $3 million contract for the 29-year-old to return to the silver and black. This will likely be a veteran’s minimum deal.

Spurs Acquired Jordan McLaughlin From Kings In 2024-25

McLaughlin was acquired from the Sacramento Kings in February as part of the De’Aaron Fox trade. He saw limited playing time in 18 games after the trade, averaging just 2.5 points, 1.5 assists, and 6.9 minutes per contest.

In Sacramento’s 127-104 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 13, he recorded a season-high 11 points in 14 minutes off the bench on 4-of-6 (66.7%) shooting from the field.

The 6-foot, 185-pound McLaughlin spent his first five NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after going undrafted out of USC and signing a two-way contract in the summer of 2019.

The California native moved on to the Kings as a free agent last July, but he also didn’t see consistent playing time on the West Coast before being traded.

McLaughlin Could See Increased Minutes

McLaughlin will be the 13th standard contract for the Spurs. This signing came shortly after San Antonio opened an extra roster spot by sending Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kelly Olynyk.

Despite re-signing, McLaughlin will probably not see much playing time with the Spurs in 2025-26, as the backcourt is already crowded with point guards Fox, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle.

Since Chris Paul is gone, however, McLaughlin could potentially get some extra reps to assist San Antonio’s young core. He is set to enter his seventh NBA season as a reserve guard.

Spurs Join 2025 NBA Cup Group C

In other news, the league has unveiled the 2025 NBA Cup groups.

The Spurs will reportedly be slotted in Group C. San Antonio will be with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Group play will begin on October 31 and end on November 28.

The quarterfinals is now scheduled from December 9 to 10, the semifinals will take place on December 13 in Las Vegas, and the championship will be held on December 16 in Las Vegas.