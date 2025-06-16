Spurs Lead Kevin Durant Trade Sweepstakes Over Heat, Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs are the odds-on favorite to land Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, according to BetOnline. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Saturday night that Durant’s preferred trade destinations include three teams: the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and Spurs.

Spurs Are More Likely To Trade For Kevin Durant

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst also reported this weekend that the Los Angeles Clippers are a “team to monitor” in the Durant sweepstakes since they “have the contracts to make another move to augment” their roster around Kawhi Leonard and potentially James Harden.

Although the Clippers are not one of Durant’s preferred teams, they’re still pursuing the two-time NBA champion. Los Angeles is an unlikely destination — as the 15-time All-Star reportedly has no interest in reuniting with Harden — and one thing is for certain: Durant will be traded soon.

NBA insider Jake Fischer mentioned there is an “increasingly strong belief” within the league that the Suns will trade Durant before the 2025 NBA draft on June 25.

Durant Will Become Eligible To Sign Two-Year, $124 Million Extension

Per Spotrac, Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million deal for the 2025-26 season. Durant, who turns 37 in September, will be eligible to sign a two-year contract extension on July 6 worth as much as $122 million. If he were to wait six months after the trade, he could sign a two-year extension worth up to $124 million, per Charania.

Durant was nearly traded to the Golden State Warriors at the February trade deadline before he told the Suns that he was not interested in a reunion and preferred to finish the season in Phoenix.

In 62 games (all starts) with the Suns this campaign, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 36.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from 3-point range.

Spurs Can Trade Three First-Round Picks Through 2032

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Spurs have six first-round draft picks in the next eight years, multiple years of pick swaps, and 17 second-round picks.

San Antonio sent four first-rounders to acquire De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline but still has draft equity to keep or use in a trade, including the No. 2 pick to add to the roster, as well as the Atlanta Hawks’ first-round pick.

The Spurs also have the right to swap firsts with Atlanta in 2026 and the Hawks’ unprotected first in 2027. San Antonio is allowed to trade three additional firsts through 2032, including its two firsts in the 2025 NBA draft.

San Antonio Has $143 Million In Salary

In addition, the Spurs have the right to swap first-rounders with the Boston Celtics (top-1 protected) in 2028, and the right to swap first-rounders with the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves (if it lands in Nos. 2 through 30) in 2030.

The Timberwolves will send their 2031 unprotected first to San Antonio. It should be noted that the Spurs have the right to swap first-rounders with the Sacramento Kings in 2031.

Per Spotrac, the Spurs have $143 million in salary and are over the cap when factoring in both first-round picks. Besides extending Fox and drafting two players in the first round, San Antonio will have access to its $14.1 million non-tax and $5.1 million biannual exceptions.