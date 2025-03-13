Spurs Pull Rookie Prank On Stephon Castle’s Car, De’Aaron Fox Says ‘He Deserved It’

On Wednesday night, the Spurs were at home to face the Mavericks. It was their fourth and final meeting of the 2024-25 season vs. Dallas. In the end, San Antonio snapped a three-game skid and won, 126-116.

The Spurs are now 27-37 this season and are in line to have a lottery pick in the 2025 draft. After their win, the Spurs pulled a prank on rookie PG Stephon Castle. Devin Vassell shared a video on social media. It showed Castle walking to his Toyota Supra after the game. However, all four tires were removed. It was a harmless prank and some team bonding for the Spurs.

Spurs took Stephon Castle’s wheels off his car 💀💀💀 (h/t @Josh810h)pic.twitter.com/12SybaAZcP — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 13, 2025



It’s been a rough season for the San Antonio Spurs in 2024-25. The team showed fight early in the year but it’s been an uphill battle since Victor Wembanyama has been out. On Wednesday night, San Antonio ended a three-game losing streak and beat the Mavs 126-116. Rookie PG Stephon Castle came off the bench and played 27 minutes for the Spurs. He had eight points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

After the game, the Spurs pulled a harmless prank on Stephon Castle. His teammates walked him out to his car and revealed all four tires were removed. All rookies go through some kind of harmless prank or have nightly responsibilities for the team. We’ve seen players fill their rookie teammate’s car with popcorn. Or rookies having to bring food for the entire team when they are on the plane for away games.

Removing all four tires from a car is an interesting prank, to say the least. Certainly, less cleanup time than it would take for a car full of popcorn. Spurs’ PG De’Aaron Fox said that Castle “deserved it” because he was exempt from other rookie duties. Castle was the 4th overall pick by the Spurs in the 2024 draft and he’s the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year.