Young Duo Returns After Strong Summer League Showing

The San Antonio Spurs have re-signed Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix to Two-Way contracts, the team announced. As is standard, the terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Both players contributed to the Spurs’ 4-1 record in the 2K26 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The re-signings reflect San Antonio’s continued investment in developing young talent through their system.

Harrison Ingram’s Growth

Ingram was selected by the Spurs with the 48th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He played in five NBA games last season while spending most of the year with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate. In Austin, he averaged 12.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists across 48 games, logging 32.6 minutes per contest.

During the Summer League, the Dallas native continued to show promise, posting averages of 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.

Ingram began his college career at Stanford, where he earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2021-22. He later transferred to North Carolina, where he played 37 games in the 2023–24 season and averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He was named to the Third-Team All-ACC.

Riley Minix’s Resilience and Production

Minix played just one NBA game last season but made a strong impact with Austin in the G League. He averaged 19.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over 19 games, despite missing significant time due to injury.

In Las Vegas, Minix delivered solid performances, averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.5 minutes across four Summer League games.

Before joining the Spurs organization, Minix played four college seasons at Southeastern University before transferring to Morehead State. There, he started all 28 games in the 2023–24 season and averaged 22.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, earning Ohio Valley Conference Male Athlete of the Year honors.

Looking Ahead

The Spurs’ decision to bring back Ingram and Minix on Two-Way contracts underscores their focus on player development. Both athletes have shown potential and will look to carve out larger roles in San Antonio’s evolving rotation.