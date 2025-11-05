Spurs Secure $311 Million Public Support for New Downtown Arena

Voters Back Major Financial Commitment

Voters in Bexar County, Texas, approved a funding measure that allocates up to $311 million in venue tax revenue for a new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs. The vote passed with roughly 52% in favor, taking place Tuesday amid strong local interest.

Proposition B authorizes the use of hotel and car-rental tax dollars to help finance the facility. Officials stated that neither property taxes nor new general-fund taxes will be raised to support the project.

Financial Framework and Team Commitment

The arena project carries an estimated price tag of approximately $1.3 billion. The Spurs organization pledged at least $500 million, and they committed to covering any cost overruns. Meanwhile, the city agreed to contribute up to $489 million through a bond and revenue streams. The public-tax portion is covered by the approved venue-tax plan.

Spurs chairman Peter J. Holt described the vote as a win for both the franchise and the San Antonio community. “We love this city, we love this county, and the county and the city love us back,” he said. He added that the project will spark an estimated $1.4 billion in private development around the arena site.

What’s Next and Possible Challenges

There’s currently no defined timeline for construction or opening. The Spurs’ lease at their present home, Frost Bank Center, expires in 2032, providing some flexibility.

Still, critics voiced concerns about the financial risk and community impact. Some analysts questioned whether the promised development will materialize and whether the tax-funding structure benefits local taxpayers.

Overseeing elected officials expressed wider unease about long-term burdens from public subsidies. The measure passed with relatively low voter turnout — around 19% — further highlighting the complexity of public approval for sports-venue financing.

A New Chapter for the Spurs

With the vote secured, the Spurs are positioned to build a state-of-the-art facility in downtown San Antonio. That could reinforce the franchise’s place in the city and help reinvigorate the team’s brand and fan experience. Meanwhile, the new arena is set to serve as the centerpiece of a larger entertainment and housing redevelopment initiative in the Hemisfair district.

For now, the focus turns to design, stakeholder coordination, and actual implementation. Once plans advance into the construction phase, this will mark a major milestone not just for the Spurs, but for the region’s sports and urban infrastructure.