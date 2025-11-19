Spurs’ Stephon Castle Out 1-2 Weeks With Hip Flexor Strain

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle will be reevaluated in one to two weeks after an MRI on Monday revealed a left hip flexor strain, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Stephen Castle Suffered Hip Injury Against Kings

Castle, 21, sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s 123-110 home win over the Sacramento Kings and was later ruled out for the second half.

According to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, Castle said in the locker room afterward that he was feeling some soreness but wasn’t sure when the injury occurred.

Weird to think this is the first time the Spurs have played without both Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle since they drafted the latter. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) November 19, 2025



“When you’re talking about muscles and soft tissue, which I know nothing about, you have to work and then see how your body responds, and then work a little bit more and see how your body responds,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said Tuesday before his team’s 111-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I would be silly to try to sit here and predict all these guys and how they’re going to respond to the different things they’ve got going on.”

Castle, the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year, is having a breakout year in his sophomore campaign, averaging career highs of 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 32 minutes per game.

Victor Wembanyama To Miss A Few Weeks Due To Calf Strain

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Castle and injured teammate Victor Wembanyama registered triple-doubles in a Nov. 12 loss to the Golden State Warriors, making the duo the fifth in NBA history — and first for the Spurs — to each record a 20-point triple-double in the same game.

“We don’t sit our guys when they can play and we’re never going to risk or rush somebody back,” Johnson said. “That’s why we’re always operating how we’re operating. Hopefully we’ll get these guys back soon.”

However, the Spurs said Monday that Wembanyama will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a left calf strain. The two-time blocks champion was listed as questionable early Sunday due to left calf tightness.

San Antonio then ruled out Wemby prior to San Antonio’s victory over the Kings.

Per Wright, Wembanyama attended a morning shootaround Tuesday. He did not participate in team workouts but was spotted on the court dribbling and training alone.

Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin also underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a right hamstring strain. McLaughlin suffered the injury during an on-court workout Monday at the Victory Capital Performance Center.

San Antonio concludes its five-game homestand on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks.