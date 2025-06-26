The San Antonio Spurs are trading the No. 38 pick in the 2025 NBA draft to the Indiana Pacers for a future second-round pick and cash, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday.

The pick headed to San Antonio is the Sacramento Kings’ 2030 second-rounder, per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Per Charania, the No. 23 pick Indiana traded away last week would’ve carried a cap hit of roughly $3.2 million.

The second-round pick is $1.3 million in the first year. Indiana now has Nos. 38 and 54 picks. Sending out cash triggers the second apron for next season, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Spurs Can Trade Three Additional First-Round Picks Through 2032

The Spurs won the most games in a season since 2018-19 and have a solid core that includes Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, and now De’Aaron Fox.

San Antonio sent four firsts to acquire Fox at the trade deadline but still has draft equity to keep or use in a trade, including the No. 2 pick to add to the roster, along with the Hawks’ first-round pick.

The Spurs also have the right to swap firsts with Atlanta in 2026 and the Hawks’ unprotected first in 2027. This means they have a total of six firsts in the next eight years, multiple years of pick swaps, and 17 second-round picks.

San Antonio is allowed to trade three additional firsts through 2032, including its two firsts in the 2025 draft.

The Spurs also have the right to swap first-rounders with Boston (top-1 protected) in 2028, and the right to swap first-rounders with Dallas or Minnesota (if it lands in Nos. 2 through 30) in 2030.

San Antonio Has 10 Players Under Contract For Next Season

In addition, the Timberwolves will send their 2031 unprotected first to San Antonio. The Spurs ultimately have the right to swap first-rounders with Sacramento in 2031, per Marks.

Per Spotrac, 10 players are already under contract for next season. A new contract for Fox could be finalized on Aug. 3, the first day he’s allowed to sign an extension. Fox is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million maximum deal.

According to Marks, besides the ability to extend Fox and draft two players in the first round, San Antonio will have access to its $14.1 million non-tax and $5.1 million biannual exceptions.

As for Wembanyama, the former NBA Rookie of the Year was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder after his first All-Star appearance. There is no timetable for when Wembanyama will return next season.

Before his season ended in mid-February, Wemby was on pace to earn Defensive Player of the Year, All-Defense, and All-NBA. He led all players in blocked shots, despite appearing in only 46 games.