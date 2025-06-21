Spurs Trade Rumors: San Antonio Hasn’t Had ‘Substantive’ Talks on Giannis Antetokounmpo

The San Antonio Spurs were among the favorites to land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in a potential blockbuster trade this offseason, but the Greek Freak reportedly has yet to ask for a trade and San Antonio has not had “substantive talks” on the two-time MVP.

Spurs Not Willing To Trade Picks, Young Players For Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, the Spurs “haven’t held any substantive discussions regarding” a trade for Antetokounmpo.

Wright noted that San Antonio has been “fielding inquiries from teams looking to trade up,” but the team doesn’t seem to be interested in giving up the pick or any young players.

San Antonio sent four first-round draft picks to acquire De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline but still has draft equity to keep or use in a trade, including the No. 2 pick to add to the roster, as well as the Hawks’ first-round pick.

The Spurs also have the right to swap firsts with Atlanta in 2026 and the Hawks’ unprotected first in 2027. They have a total of six firsts in the next eight years, multiple years of pick swaps, and 17 second-round picks.

San Antonio Not Aggressively Pursuing Kevin Durant

San Antonio was also named as a preferred trade destination for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, but the team isn’t aggressively pursuing the 15-time All-Star, as the Spurs have “been conservative in their pursuit,” per The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Jon Krawczynski.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported over a week ago that four other teams have expressed interest in Durant: the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New York Knicks.

The Knicks, however, are reportedly no longer in the mix for the 36-year-old, as Stefan Bondy of the New York Post said the Knicks “will not be dealing for the future Hall of Famer.”

Then there’s the strong possibility that Durant could remain with the Suns since “Phoenix’s asking price might be too steep for a franchise looking to remain cautious,” Wright wrote.

Spurs Intend To Build Around Young Core

Adding a superstar like Antetokounmpo or Durant would definitely help to make the Spurs title contenders, but some could argue that such a move is not worth risking the team’s future.

The Spurs are better off focusing on developing their young players than trading away valuable pieces. Instead of going all in for an NBA champion, they could make a move for a younger, cheaper All-Star.

San Antonio is allowed to trade three additional firsts through 2032, including its two firsts in this year’s draft.

The Spurs have the right to swap first-rounders with Boston (top-one protected) in 2028, and the right to swap first-rounders with Dallas or Minnesota (if it lands in Nos. 2 through 30) in 2030.

The Timberwolves will send their 2031 unprotected first to San Antonio, which has the right to swap first-rounders with Sacramento in 2031.