Spurs, Victor Wembanyama Launch New ‘Supporter’s Section’

The San Antonio Spurs and star big man Victor Wembanyama have announced plans for a tryout for a new “supporter’s section,” with tryouts for the group set to be held at 7 a.m. on Sunday at the Frost Bank Center.

Victor Wembanyama Was Inspired By European Superfans

According to The Associated Press, Wembanyama came up with the plan, which is “loosely modeled” after what he’s witnessed from soccer and basketball teams in Europe and across the globe.

The Spurs said the section of fans will feature “nonstop chants, drums, flags, and passion.” Wembanyama, the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year, will also appear at Sunday’s tryout, the team announced.

“It’s been an idea,” Wembanyama said. “And now it’s a project.

Per multiple reports, Wembanyama and the Spurs are looking for high-spirited fans who can commit to attending at least 75% of the team’s home games this season, along with willing to “participate in chants and rituals” while supporting “with passion and respect.”

Spurs Supporter’s Section Membership Will Cost $999

For the chosen winners, membership will cost $999, which will include tickets and parking passes to all Spurs home games to participate in the new section. Members also will receive exclusive Spurs gear as well as a 15% discount in the Spurs Fan Shop.

The group will also be able to vote on its own name.

“If this group of ultras reaches its full potential, I have no doubt that it’s going to help us win games in the future for sure,” Wembanyama said.

“I mean, the 41 regular-season games at home this season, that’s 41 opportunities for them to push in the fourth quarter and give us that extra energy and that second wind that can give us the win.”

The Spurs open training camp on Oct. 3 at the Victory Capital Performance Center.

Wembanyama and the Spurs will then open the 2025-26 season with two consecutive road games, but they’ll make their debut at home on Oct. 26 against the Brooklyn Nets.