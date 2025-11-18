Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Out Multiple Weeks With Calf Strain

San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a left calf strain, sources close to the team told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

Victor Wembanyama Wearing Small Sleeve on Injured Calf

Wembanyama was listed as questionable early Sunday due to left calf tightness, and the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft was ultimately ruled out ahead of San Antonio’s victory over the Sacramento Kings.

“Obviously, we’ve seen around this league recently, the calf-tightness thing is not something you want to take lightly,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said Sunday. “Don’t want to push it there.”

League source says Spurs will re-evaluate Victor Wembanyama in 2-3 weeks. He’ll be out at least 2 weeks. Spurs are being especially cautious given all the calf injuries we’ve seen lately turn into something worse. For what it’s worth, I’m told Vic feels fine. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) November 17, 2025



According to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, Wembanyama was seen in the locker room after Sunday’s game wearing a small sleeve on his injured calf, but the 21-year-old showed no signs of discomfort.

Wembanyama played 38 minutes during an NBA Cup matchup Friday against the Golden State Warriors and scored a team-high 26 points with 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, it was Wembanyama’s third-straight outing with 25 points and 10 rebounds, matching the longest such streak of his NBA career.

Wembanyama Led Spurs To Their First 5-0 Start

Earlier this season, Wemby led the Spurs to their first 5-0 start in franchise history with a fifth straight double-double, posting a team-high 26 points along with 18 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks in a 107-101 home win over the Miami Heat on Oct. 30.

He became the second player in NBA history behind Bob McAdoo (1975) to average at least 30 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks through the first five games of a season since 1973-74, when blocks became an official stat.

In 12 games (all starts) this season, Wembanyama is averaging career highs of 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 34.6 minutes per contest while shooting career bests of 50.2% from the field and 85.7% from the foul line.

Veteran free agent addition Luke Kornet started in Wembanyama’s place Sunday and finished with 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting to go with three blocks.

San Antonio added Kornet in free agency to bolster the team’s frontcourt during the minutes when Wembanyama is off the floor. Kornet finished with a plus/minus of plus-13 in the win over the Kings.

Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo could also see more playing time in Wembanyama’s absence.