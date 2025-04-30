The Warriors were off to a poor start at the beginning of the season, and Stephen Curry had longed to play “meaningful” games midway through it. This, of course, until Jimmy Butler landed in California and things finally started to take off.

Now, the veteran just played his 151st playoff game in Game 4 against the Rockets, while his team is leading the first-round series and hoping to go all the way for his fifth championship ring. All of a sudden, Golden State are back to being title contenders this campaign.

However, Butler is hoping to return for his first playoff home match at Chase Center after just playing 8 minutes in Game 2 and then missing out on Game 3 due to a deep gluteal muscle contusion. In a way, you could say the former Heat star has rejuvenated the Warriors locker room.

“How many more chances will we actually realistically have at chasing a championship?” Curry said after winning Game 1 in Houston. “Not saying this is the last year, this run that we’re going to have. Just focusing on what we can get out of it. Me and him [Green] have been through every battle for the last 13 years.”

Steve Kerr has earned his credit as well, after tailoring the offense by fusing Curry’s and Butler’s personalities on court. “The exciting thing is Jimmy gives us the opportunity to extend this thing by a couple of years,” he told the press. “He’s that good.”

The Golden State tactician has praised the co-star’s connection. “He’s also the kind of athlete who’s going to age well because he’s not relying on explosive leaping ability. It’s more savvy and strength, and he’s such a smart player. So, I think we’re going to be really good for the next few years,” Kerr anticipated.

After Jimmy’s first game with the Warriors on February 8, he jokingly said that “opposites attract,” and his coaches agrees. “The way we play is vastly different,” Steve said about the team he used to coach in the past. “We don’t have to generate as much off-ball movement now, and it’s an incredible luxury.”