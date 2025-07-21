Steph Curry Chooses Memphis Star As The NBA’s Most Athletic Player

Over his 16 years in the league, Stephen Curry has faced impressive opponents after the years, all the way from the most talented, aggressive or even athletic players. However, there is one specific superstar who stands out from the rest, as the Warriors guard revealed during a recent interview.

During the Good Good Golf show, the basketball veteran named the player he believes is the NBA’s most athletic star, and come to think of it, his answer isn’t that surprising. “Ja Morant,” Curry shared without a doubt, but named another couple of legends who came before him.

“I think pound for pound, he’s the most athletic player in the league,” Curry explained his take. “Russell Westbrook when he was in his full prime. John Wall. We always talk about those guys as being the most athletic in the league.”

During his career, the Golden State sharpshooter has clashed in many importante games with the Grizzlies guard, since his debut in 2019. In their most recent clash, the San Francisco club beat Memphis 121-116 and eliminated them in the NBA play-in tournament on April 15.

Even though Morant injured his ankle during that matchup, he still played through it and posted 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting, along with two rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes.

During this interview, Steph also talked about how he has no problem with fans criticize his performances because he’s ‘self-motivated’ to the point that he doesn’t care about the noise around him. “It’s been that way my whole career, pretty much through high school,” he said of being doubted.

“But those narratives take on a life of their own,” the 37-year-old shared. “I just want to win. That’s it. It is white noise because I’m self-motivated enough. I don’t really need any outside motivation to the point where, like, I still love to play the game.”