Golden State’s Superstar Reflects on Legacy and What’s Next

Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry is entering his 17th NBA season with the same poise and competitive fire that have defined his career. Speaking with Sky Sports, the four-time champion discussed the future, specifically his free agency in 2027, when his current one-year extension worth £47.5 million ($62.6 million) expires.

“What I have learned about this league is that things change really fast,” Curry said. “I do want to play for only one team… but this league is wild. You kind of just stay in the moment.”

Curry, drafted seventh overall in 2009, has spent his entire career with the Warriors, winning four titles, two MVPs, and setting the all-time record for three-pointers made (4,058). His influence on the game remains unmatched, but as he approaches age 39 in 2027, questions about his long-term future naturally arise.

Staying Present and Chasing Another Title

Despite those questions, Curry’s focus is firmly on the 2025–26 season. After a strong 41-win campaign last year that ended in the Western Conference semifinals, Golden State has retooled around its star.

The arrival of six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and veteran Al Horford, alongside a new two-year deal for Jonathan Kuminga, signals that the Warriors remain intent on contending. Curry’s hamstring injury in Game 1 against The Minnesota Timberwolves last postseason derailed their title hopes, but with the sharpshooter now healthy, optimism has returned.

The Warriors are 3–1 in preseason games with Curry on the court, including wins over the Lakers and Trail Blazers. Their season opener against the Lakers on October 21 marks the start of another run toward contention.

Redefining Greatness in His Late 30s

At 37, Curry continues to defy expectations. “I feel like I’ve got some good basketball ahead of me,” he said. “I’m trying to redefine what it is to be playing at a high level at this age.”

With seven championships in franchise history, the Warriors aim for an eighth — and as always, Curry will be the key. His motivation remains simple: “When you win, everybody is rewarded. As long as I’m taking care of championship motivation, everything else takes care of itself.”