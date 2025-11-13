Steph Curry has the second-most 40-point games in NBA history after turning 30 years old

Heading into their matchup on Wednesday, the Warriors had lost six consecutive road games. That was after they started the 2025-26 season with a road win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

Steph Curry and the Warriors battled the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. It was a back-and-forth game that saw Golden State walk away with a 125-120 victory. That snapped a six-game road losing streak for the Warriors, and they are 7-6 this season. Curry led the Warriors with 46 points vs. the Spurs. The 37-year-old now has the second-most 40-point games in NBA history after turning 30 years old. He only trails Michael Jordan by one game.

Warriors' Steph Curry was dominant with 46 points vs. the Spurs

Steph Curry went OFF in Golden State’s road victory: 46 PTS (22 in 3Q)

5 REB

5 AST

He trails Michael Jordan by 1 GAME for most 40-point games after turning 30-years-old!



The 2025-26 season is Stephen Curry’s 17th year in the NBA, all of them spent with the Golden State Warriors. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft out of Davidson. Curry has won four championships in his time with Golden State and is eager to add another. Golden State’s front office has attempted to construct a roster around Curry that can still compete in the playoffs. Even at 37 years old, the two-time league MVP is far and away the team’s most important piece.

On Wednesday, November 12, the Warriors were on the road to face the Spurs. The team was outscored 28-14 in the first quarter, but they cut San Antonio’s lead to 56-49 at halftime. Steph Curry had a dominant third quarter, scoring 22 of Golden State’s 43 points. He finished the game with 46 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Steph Curry scored his 73rd 40-PT game. He breaks a tie with Kevin Durant for the 9th most in NBA history.

Steph Curry now has the second-most 40-point games in NBA history after turning 30 years old. He only trails Michael Jordan by one game. Curry has 43 games with 40+ points or more after turning 30, and Jordan has 44. With two more 40+ point performances, Curry will hold that record. Not only was Wednesday a strong game from Curry, but it was a dominant response from the Warriors as a team.

After a bad loss to the Thunder on Tuesday, players and coaches were vocal about the Warriors’ performance. Stever Kerr called the loss “embarrassing,” while Jimmy Butler said it was “humbling.” Regardless, Golden State’s locker room understood the message and responded with a win on Wednesday vs. the Spurs. The Warriors are now 7-6 this season and have a second-straight road game vs. San Antonio on Friday evening.