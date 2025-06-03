As every season goes by, we are getting closer and closer to the disturbing idea of many of our favorite NBA veteran stars’ imminent retirement. One of the most outspoken has been Stephen Curry, who has even expressed what he wishes to do with his time once he finally hangs his basketball shoes.

The Golden State icon recently sat with CNBC Sport to announce the forthcoming television special Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry, and shared a vision of his future as an athlete. According to the 37-year-old, he just might make a run at the PGA Tour Champions after he’s done with the NBA.

This isn’t the first time that the veteran superstar has expressed such ambitions, as he also revealed his love for the sport in a 2024 cover story for Golf Digest. All we know for sure is, the future Hall of Famer won’t quit professional sports even after he’s left the NBA behind.

The 37-year-old also has many references of players who have switched sports late in their careers. What better example than Michael Jordan, who briefly interrupted his basketball career to try his hand at baseball, and later on, professional gold as well.