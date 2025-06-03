NBA
Steph Curry hopes to compete professionally in another sport after NBA retirement
As every season goes by, we are getting closer and closer to the disturbing idea of many of our favorite NBA veteran stars’ imminent retirement. One of the most outspoken has been Stephen Curry, who has even expressed what he wishes to do with his time once he finally hangs his basketball shoes.
The Golden State icon recently sat with CNBC Sport to announce the forthcoming television special Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry, and shared a vision of his future as an athlete. According to the 37-year-old, he just might make a run at the PGA Tour Champions after he’s done with the NBA.
It’s no secret that the Warriors guard is an avid golfer, who even conquered a celebrity tournament called the American Century Championship back in 2023. Even so, last week he participated in the 2025 Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am.“That would be a fun goal to go after for sure,” he started out.
“It’s an extremely challenging tour to crack if you’re not one of the champion ex-PGA guys that are making that jump after you turn 50,” Steph assured. “So to do all the qualifying journey and all that—I’m pretty sure I’ll try it. I’ve seen guys who are preparing themselves to do the same thing.”
This isn’t the first time that the veteran superstar has expressed such ambitions, as he also revealed his love for the sport in a 2024 cover story for Golf Digest. All we know for sure is, the future Hall of Famer won’t quit professional sports even after he’s left the NBA behind.
“I don’t know what the path is,” Curry said during last year’s interview. “All I know is, when I’m done with basketball, I’m going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get, and where that puts me 14 years from now, we’ll see.”
The 37-year-old also has many references of players who have switched sports late in their careers. What better example than Michael Jordan, who briefly interrupted his basketball career to try his hand at baseball, and later on, professional gold as well.