Steph Curry is the first active U.S. sports player to take an NCAA administrative job

The Golden State Warriors are 36-28 in 2024-25. In their last 10 games, the Warriors are 9-1 and have won four straight. Leading the team in scoring this season is PG Steph Curry (24.6) per game.

On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania announced Curry accepted the assistant GM of Basketball role at his alma mater, Davidson. Curry is the first active player in major U.S. sports to take an NCAA administrative job.

pic.twitter.com/ssxGIUSajz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2025



From 2007-2009, Steph Curry played at Davidson, a small liberal arts school in North Carolina. He helped make Davidson one of the most recognizable mid-majors in the country. Over three seasons, Curry averaged (25.3) points per game for the Wildcats. His (28.6) points per game in 2008-09 led all NCAA Division 1 players. Curry was a two-time consensus All-American with Davidson. The soon-to-be 37-year-old is in his 16th professional season with the Warriors.

Curry is one of the top PGs in the history of the NBA. He’s won four championships and changed the game with his skilled three-point shooting. ESPN’s Shams Charania announced Curry is taking on a new role. He’s accepted the assistant GM of Basketball role at Davidson. The 11-time all-star has made history. Curry is the first active major U.S. player to take an NCAA administrative job.

Davidson is one of nearly 30 NCAA programs that have hired a general manager. Last year, ESPN’s senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski left the company to be the GM at St. Bonaventure. Curry is still an active NBA player and he will fulfill both roles. He is not the full-time GM for Davidson. That role belongs to Austin Buntz, a former Under Armour global sports marketing team member. Curry will work with Buntz to help build all aspects of Davidson’s team, on and off the court.