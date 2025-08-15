Steph Curry noted the Warriors’ need for ‘pieces to help get us to the next level’

Every summer, Warriors PG Steph Curry has a basketball summer camp. It’s a three-day, overnight camp for grades four through 10. That summer camp is happening this week.

Taking some time to speak with the media, Steph Curry shared his thoughts on the lack of moves by Golden State. They are the only team in the 2025 offseason to make zero additions to the roster. Curry is confident in the players the Warriors already have. However, he did express a “need for some pieces to help get us to the next level.” This is a clear message from Curry to the front office that he wants to see the team make a move.

Steph Curry subtly urges the Warriors to add a player to their roster

With an average age of 28.2 years heading into the 2025-26 season, the Warriors have the second-oldest roster in the NBA. The core of their team includes Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Curry is 37 years old. Butler and Green are both 35. This offseason, the Warriors are the only team not to make a single addition to their roster.

At his summer basketball camp for kids, Curry took time to speak with reporters. He said they have a “really good team” for 2025-26, but said the team needs “some pieces to help get us to the next level.” This offseason, the Warriors lost veteran Kevon Looney in free agency. Additionally, the front office remains in a standoff with Jonathan Kuminga and his agents.

This discrepancy has delayed any other deals the Warriors were planning to make. Golden State needs to add youth to the roster. Players who can be with the team for years to come. Their most intriguing young talent is Mosses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Quentin Post. Other than them, the Warriors are lacking talent to keep the team a contender in the West.

There is still time for the front office to make a move in free agency. However, the market is slim at this point in the offseason. Free agency has been open for well over a month. Golden State could look to make a trade this offseason to acquire a new player. The team reportedly had interest in Josh Giddey from the Bulls. We’ll wait and see if the Warriors add players to the roster and grant Steph Curry’s wish.