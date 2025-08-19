Steph Curry Racing Against The Clock for a Fifth Championship

A Relentless Chase

Steph Curry continues to push himself toward one more title. At 37 years old and entering his 17th NBA season, the Golden State Warriors star is chasing a fifth championship ring. Every offseason workout, including his recent runs up “The Hill” at Edgewood Park in San Mateo County, reflects a race against time.

Curry and his longtime performance coach Carl Bergstrom call the training a way to “find new challenges.” Curry explained to NBC Sports Bay Area: “It all comes from just a drive and a spirit and a wisdom of knowing what I need to do to prepare my body and challenge myself. But I still love it.”

Lessons From Setbacks

The Warriors’ most recent playoff exit came earlier than planned. Curry strained his hamstring in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, forcing Golden State to play without him the rest of the series. The team could not advance without its leader.

This offseason, Curry prioritized full recovery. Unlike last summer, there were no Olympic commitments. Instead, he returned to golf tournaments, hosted his annual Curry Camp, and gradually rebuilt his conditioning.

A Legacy Still Building

Curry already owns two MVP awards, two All-Star Game MVPs, a Finals MVP, and four championships. A fifth ring would move him past LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal, placing him alongside Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and coach Steve Kerr.

When asked about the meaning of a fifth title, Curry downplayed the symbolism: “It’s all really about the process that leads to it. All the narratives, all the cool celebrations… they take care of itself.”

Warriors at a Crossroads

Golden State’s roster remains unsettled. Restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has yet to agree to a new contract, creating uncertainty. Curry stays out of negotiations but admitted, “There is obviously stuff that I know and talking about that isn’t necessarily public, and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

The Warriors’ biggest move already came at the trade deadline, acquiring Jimmy Butler from Miami. The team went 22-5 when Curry and Butler shared the floor. Now, with both healthy, Curry believes a full training camp together is a “great advantage.”

Time and History

Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, at the same age, matched Curry’s current production while winning a title. Curry averaged 24.5 points last season, proving he remains elite.

“With age comes wisdom,” Curry said. “Every champion, at the end of the day, has everything go right. We’re trying to be in that conversation.”