Steph Curry Rocks Caitlin Clark’s Nike Kobe 6 PEs vs. Hawks

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry drew major attention for his sneaker choice during Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center. Rather than wearing his typical gear, Curry took the court in Caitlin Clark’s Nike Kobe 6 Player Editions—the same shoes associated with the WNBA star’s signature line. The Warriors lost 124–111 that night, but Curry’s footwear stole headlines long before the final buzzer.

A Subtle but Big Sneaker Statement

Curry’s Nike Kobe 6 PEs matched Clark’s light armory blue colorway, a look instantly recognizable to sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. The Kobe 6 silhouette has gained popularity across the NBA and WNBA, thanks to its design and performance on hardwood courts. Curry’s choice stood out during pre-game warmups and caught the eyes of fans and media.

At 37 years old, Curry remains one of the league’s best shooters. Wearing Clark’s shoes wasn’t just a fashion move. It sent a clear nod to Clark’s growing influence in basketball culture at large. In recent seasons, Clark’s signature shoes have drawn notice in pro and college circles.

Curry’s Sneaker Free Agency Continues

Since parting ways with Under Armour in late 2025, Curry has worn a range of classic and nostalgic shoes from different brands. He’s laced up Nike retros linked to legends like Kobe Bryant, Deion Sanders, and other iconic athletes during warmups and entrances. The shift highlights Curry’s sneaker freedom as a true free agent on the footwear front.

His trend of mixing sneakers has sparked discussion among fans, especially as he honors other players and celebrates hoops culture through shoe choices. The Kobe 6 PEs represent more than style—they reflect a mutual respect between two elite players across leagues.

Performance on the Court

Despite Curry’s 31 points that night, the Warriors couldn’t overcome Atlanta’s balanced attack. Curry scored with his usual mix of threes, floaters, and drives, but Golden State trailed for most of the game. His performance showed that—even while making sneaker statements—Curry still leads this Warriors team on offense.