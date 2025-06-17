Ever since Stephen Curry landed in Golden State with the seventh overall pick back in 2009, the franchise has reached six NBA Finals and conquered four of them. Now the veteran is 37-year-old and has two more years on his contract with the Dubs, as retirement is becoming a recurrent thought.

The Warriors star will certainly become a first-ballot Hall of Famer, as he’s earned two league MVPs, one Finals MVP and two scoring titles during his time as a professional. Stephen has produced career averages of 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists throughout 1,026 NBA matches.

Even though the 11-time All-Star has nothing else to prove, he’s still hungry for more. His father Dell Curry, was recently interviewed and expressed how his competitiveness has prevented him from considering retirement, as he still wants more glory before he finally hangs up his basketball shoes.

“He still loves the game,” the former athlete told the press about his son, who is set to make $59.6 million next season and $62.6 million in 2026-27. “He’s a competitive guy. He wants to win another title, so we’re not even close to that window yet. But when the time comes, I think he’ll make the right decision.”

The point guard recently appeared in 70 matches for Golden State this past campaign, proving he still has what it takes to lead his squad back to the top. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old already knows what he wants to do once his done with the NBA, as he hopes to continue to be an athlete.

It’s no secret that the Warriors guard is an avid golfer, who even conquered a celebrity tournament called the American Century Championship back in 2023. “That would be a fun goal to go after for sure,” he responded, when asked if he wished to play the sport professionally after basketball.

“It’s an extremely challenging tour to crack if you’re not one of the champion ex-PGA guys that are making that jump after you turn 50,” Steph assured. “So to do all the qualifying journey and all that—I’m pretty sure I’ll try it. I’ve seen guys who are preparing themselves to do the same thing.”