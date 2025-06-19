NBA

Stephen A. Smith believes the Pacers should ‘absolutely’ play Tyrese Haliburton in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Thursday night is a make-or-break game for the Indiana Pacers. They’re down 3-2 in the NBA Finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luckily, the Pacers are home for Game 6. 

The Pacers need the atmosphere in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to help Indiana win and force Game 7. For Game 6, the Pacers could be without the services of star PG Tyrese Haliburton. He was limited in Game 5, and an MRI revealed he is dealing with a calf injury. Haliburton is risking further injury if he plays on Thursday. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Indiana should “absolutely” play Haliburton in Game 6.

Will the Indiana Pacers play Tyrese Haliburton in Game 6 of the NBA Finals?


After Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton had an MRI on his leg. The young PG was diagnosed with a calf strain. Reports around the league say that Haliburton has been dealing with this injury since Game 3, but it was first reported after Game 5 on Monday. Indiana has had a magical playoff run in 2025, and Tyrese Haliburton has been at the center of it.

Unfortunately, the all-star is far from 100% and is limited on the court. That was evident in Game 5 when Haliburton recorded just four points and went 0-6 from the field. Despite his calf injury, Haliburton is weighing the option of playing on Thursday night. There is a further risk of injury if he plays. However, it is also an elimination game in the NBA Finals.

That’s why ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes the Pacers “absolutely” need to play Haliburton in Game 6. Head coach Rick Carlisle must monitor his PG and see if he’s effective on the court. If not, the Pacers could turn to their depth off the bench. It’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals; chances are, Tyrese Haliburton plays. Just how effective will the 25-year-old be?

If he’s laboring on the court and cannot keep up, Rick Carlisle could turn to veteran backup T.J. McConnell. He was electric for the Pacers in Game 5, scoring 18 points off the bench. Thirteen of those points came in the third quarter. Additionally, Indiana has Ben Sheppard and Bennedict Mathurin, who come off the bench. Mathurin scored a playoff career-high 27 points in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. If Haliburton is limited in Game 6, they’ll need someone to come off the bench and make a serious impact.