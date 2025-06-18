Stephen A. Smith has doubts that the Thunder can close out the NBA Finals in Game 6

With their 120-109 win Monday in Game 5, the Thunder put themselves in a strong position to win the NBA Finals. Oklahoma City has a 3-2 series lead vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Despite that series lead, the Thunder still have doubters in the NBA media. To no surprise, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a noteworthy take this morning. On the morning show First Take, Smith discussed OKC’s chance to close out the NBA Finals in Game 6. The longtime TV personality and sports analyst is not convinced the Thunder will win on Thursday. He believes Indiana’s crowd will help the Pacers to a Game 7.

Stephen A. Smith is not convinced the Thunder will win Game 6 in Indiana

Heading into Game 6 on Thursday night, the Indiana Pacers have their backs against the wall. The team is down 3-2 in the NBA Finals and needs a win to keep their season alive. Indiana’s 120-109 loss in Game 5 was the first time since early March that the Pacers lost back-to-back games. That’s how dominant the Pacers have been on this run to the NBA Finals. Even with all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton dealing with a calf injury, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Indiana can win Game 6.

On the Wednesday edition of First Take, Smith explained why he doubts the Thunder’s chance to close out the series in Game 6. Smith called the city of Indianapolis “one of the great basketball environments.” He believes the Pacers’ arena adds an extra level of adrenaline to inspire the hometown team. Stephen A. Smith believes the Indiana Pacers can win one more game and force Game 7 on Sunday evening.

For most of this series, Pacers all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton has been dealing with a calf injury. Ahead of Game 3, the Pacers called it an ankle injury for Haliburton. However, he had an MRI after Game 5 that revealed a calf strain. Even with that news, Smith thinks the Pacers can win another game. It will be an uphill battle for the Pacers on Thursday. OKC smells blood in the water and wants to close out the series in six games. Indiana will fight desperately to keep their season alive and force the two best words in sports, Game 7.