We are still seeing the ripples that came off the viral courtside interaction between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith last week, when the all-time NBA scoring leader confronted the sports analyst about the way he was talking about his son Bronny, who struggled in his first games as a basketball professional.

According to the ESPN star, he considered the Lakers star’s approach as “weak,” and talked thoroughly about it on his show First Take. The incident occurred during the third quarter of the purple and gold’s overtime victory over the Knicks on Thursday evening.

Smith started out by describing the interaction as “unexpected,” and also showed some empathy towards LeBron, saying he has no beef with him and understands where he comes from. “That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father.

“I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in that regard. By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and father who cares very, very deeply about his son,” Stephen started out on live television.

He then added: “And based on some of the comments he had heard — or shall I say I think he thought he heard — clearly took exception to some of the things he heard me say, and he confronted me about it.”

Despite him showing compassion for the 40-year-old NBA star, he did say that James isn’t his GOAT. Days later, another viral video appeared showing LeBron discussing the confrontation with former teammate and current ESPN broadcaster Richard Jefferson on Saturday, reigniting the drama.

“I thought it was weak, I thought it was some bulls—. But in the moment, I knew that I was listening to a father,” the ESPN analyst told Gilbert Arenas during a Tuesday appearance on his podcast. “He said, ‘Yo, you gotta stop talking s— about my son. You gotta stop f—ing with my son — that’s my son. That’s my son.'”

Bronny is currently enduring his first NBA season in Los Angeles, after being drafted out of University of South California in the second round of last year’s draft. After 18 appearances this campaign, he’s only averaging 1.4 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game.