Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points during the third quarter of Saturday night’s 115-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Stephen Curry Became The 26th NBA Player To Reach 25,000 Career Points In His 1,011 Regular-Season Game

Curry, who turns 37 next Friday, surpassed 25,000 career points with a 3-pointer at 8:32 of the third quarter. The 16-year veteran received a warm ovation when he was recognized during a timeout with 5:42 to go.

“It was a surprise, actually. I knew I was coming up on it, but I didn’t think about it until I heard it in game,” Curry said. “There’s a list, [broadcaster] Tim Roye told me after the game only 10 guys I think or now 10 guys that have done it with one franchise, so that’s pretty special. And the names that are on that list are synonymous with basketball history, so that’s pretty cool.”

A milestone only 26 players have reached—Steph did it HIS way! pic.twitter.com/CV1f8uQv5D — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 9, 2025



According to Basketball Reference, Curry hit the mark in his 1,011th regular-season game. He finished with 32 points, three rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.

Warriors teammate Draymond Green also hit the go-ahead 3 with 35 seconds left, and secured the game ball for Curry. Green had 12 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and a block in 31 minutes.

“He’s going to keep it for me. I heard he has a little bit of KD’s [Kevin Durant’s] memorabilia,” Curry said about Green, suggesting that he was going to let Green keep hold of it for him.

Curry Will Become The First NBA Player To Make 4,000 Career 3-Pointers

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Stephen Curry will also become the first NBA player to make 4,000 career 3-pointers. He made four Saturday and needs seven more. Curry (3,993) and James Harden (3,117) are the only players in league history to make at least 3,000 career 3s.

“It’s crazy, crazy,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about his star player. “It feels like 25,000 3s, actually. It’s dynamite. Just night after night, and tonight was obviously not a great shooting night for him.

“But I loved that he played through fatigue and a physical defense and got to the line 12 times. He was brilliant on a night when his shot really wasn’t there, he was still brilliant. That’s the mark of a great player.”

Additionally, Curry has the fewest free throw attempts of any player to reach 25,000 career points.