Stephen Curry Joins Google as Health and Performance Advisor

A Groundbreaking Partnership

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a multi-year deal with Google to become a “Performance Advisor” for the company’s health and wellness technologies. The agreement, announced at Google’s “Made by Google” event, covers products including Google Health, Fitbit, and the Pixel device line.

Curry’s Role in the Collaboration

Curry will work with Google engineers and health experts to refine features such as Fitbit’s new AI-powered “personal health coach,” developed with Google’s Gemini chatbot. He will also test Pixel phones, Pixel Watch, and earbuds, while incorporating tools like Google Cloud’s AI Basketball Coach into his training programs and youth development camps.

Google Emphasizes Athlete Insights

Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, praised Curry’s involvement: “Working with Curry and his team has already provided extremely valuable feedback. His elite perspective combined with our technology is not just for athletes. Together, we will show how anyone can stay healthy and be more productive.”

Expanding Curry’s Impact

As part of the partnership, Curry and his team will actively use Google products. At his Curry Camp in the Bay Area, the four-time NBA champion introduced participants to Google’s latest lineup, including the Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, and the AI Basketball Coach.

Broader Implications

For Google, aligning with one of the NBA’s most recognizable figures strengthens the company’s push into health tech and lifestyle tools. For Curry, the deal expands his influence beyond basketball, positioning him as a leader in innovation, wellness, and technology.