Curry Realizes His Impact Through Trae Young

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry recently joined LeBron James and Steve Nash on the Mind the Game podcast. The three legends discussed the evolution of the modern NBA and Curry’s influence on it.

When James asked, “When did you figure out, holy s—, Steph, what you’re doing on the floor is transcending a whole generation of players?” Curry pointed to the arrival of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

“When Trae Young came into the league, that was the first person they said was like the ‘next’ me,” Curry said. “Even though he’s a different player. I knew him when he was in high school… That might be the first time I thought about it or really realized what [my] impact was.”

LeBron: “It’s All Steph”

The discussion turned to a famous 2015 comment from Mark Jackson, who said Curry “ruined the game” by inspiring players to shoot deep threes without his accuracy.

LeBron laughed, adding, “What Mark didn’t realize is he ruined the league, too. Everyone shoots 3s now. Everyone. Sixty 3s a game, 50 3s a game. It’s all Steph. It’s all Steph.”

Nash then highlighted how Curry’s jump in shot volume changed the sport. “You jumped 200 3s attempted,” he said, referring to Curry’s leap from 646 attempts in 2014–15 to 886 in 2015–16. “Then the league followed. [Damian Lillard] and Klay [Thompson]. Now it’s normal for three or four guys to shoot hundreds of 3s a season.”

“My hero!” 😭 This story from @SteveNash about @StephenCurry30 passing him by is hilarious. Watch the full episode for more great conversation, out now on our YouTube: https://t.co/HdIN9eJzNE pic.twitter.com/eiXt09r3eL — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) November 4, 2025

Curry Credits Analytics and Trust

Curry credited former Warriors general manager Bob Myers for pushing him to take more threes. “Bob Myers was the first one to tell me, ‘You should shoot 15 3s a game,’” Curry recalled. “I’m like, ‘What? You know how hard it is to get 12 good looks?’ But he said, ‘Why not? The math says 15 3s for you is great.’”

Looking Back on 2016

The podcast closed with the trio breaking down Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Curry smiled while watching his own highlights and said, “This is the happiest I’ve ever been watching this game.”

Part two of the episode will focus on LeBron’s legendary performance in that same Finals win.