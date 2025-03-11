Stephen Curry Returns to Davidson in Historic Role

For Stephen Curry, home has always been more than a place—it’s a foundation. And now, he’s giving back to the school that helped launch his legendary career in a way no active NBA player ever has before.

On Monday, Davidson College announced Curry as an assistant general manager, a role that will see the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP help rebuild the men’s and women’s basketball programs at his alma mater.

At 36 years old, Curry remains the face of the Golden State Warriors, but this new chapter marks a historic moment: he is now the first active professional player to take on an administrative role with an NCAA team.

A Program in Need of Revival

Davidson basketball has struggled in recent years, far removed from the magic of 2008, when Curry led the Wildcats to an Elite Eight run that captivated the basketball world.

Since Bob McKillop, Curry’s legendary college coach, retired in 2022, the program has yet to regain its footing under his son, Matt McKillop. The Wildcats have missed the NCAA Tournament for two consecutive seasons and have finished near the bottom of the Atlantic 10 standings in each of the past three years.

Curry’s return isn’t just symbolic—it’s a mission to restore the program’s identity.

More Than a Title: A Commitment to Change

Curry’s involvement will extend far beyond a ceremonial role. Alongside his wife, Ayesha, and other key donors, Curry is launching an eight-figure investment fund to support both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, a financial commitment that could transform the program’s recruiting efforts, facilities, and resources.

Additionally, Curry will work with Davidson GM Austin Buntz, a former Under Armour executive, to provide mentorship to players and help shape the direction of the program’s future.

A Legacy That Comes Full Circle

For Curry, Davidson was more than a stepping stone to the NBA—it was where he became a household name.

After being overlooked by major programs, Curry arrived at Davidson in 2007 and quickly redefined expectations for the small mid-major school. His record-breaking 2008 season, which saw him lead Davidson to the Elite Eight, remains one of the most electrifying runs in NCAA Tournament history.

He returned for his junior season in 2009, finishing as the NCAA scoring champion, before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Despite his meteoric rise in the NBA, Curry never forgot Davidson. In 2022, he completed his degree in sociology, fulfilling a promise to himself and his family. That same year, Davidson retired his No. 30 jersey—the first retired number in program history.

A Balancing Act, But a Clear Vision

The question remains: How will Curry balance his NBA career with his new role at Davidson?

While the details are still unclear, his influence will likely be felt most during the NBA offseason, when recruiting and program-building take center stage.

For Davidson, this isn’t just a publicity move. It’s a desperate call for revival—and who better to answer that call than the man who put the program on the map?

In the twilight of his NBA career, Stephen Curry isn’t just adding to his résumé—he’s shaping the future of Davidson basketball.