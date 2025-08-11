Steve Kerr Compares Stephen Curry to Michael Jordan

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has coached and played alongside some of the greatest names in basketball. Recently, he made a striking comparison between Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan, widely considered one of the best to ever play the game.

Unique Mindsets on the Court

Speaking on the Glue Guys podcast, Kerr reflected on the two stars’ contrasting mental approaches. He praised Curry’s joy for the game, contrasting it with Jordan’s fierce competitive edge.

“It’s the most amazing mindset that I’ve ever seen,” Kerr said. “Michael had a similar mindset, but Michael’s mindset appeared to be more of a desire to kill an opponent, to just stick the knife in and twist it. Steph is more about the joy of the act of shooting the ball. You know, and that’s what makes it so beautiful to watch Steph.”

Kerr’s perspective comes from firsthand experience. He played alongside Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, winning four NBA championships. Now, as Curry’s coach, he has witnessed another type of dominance.

Confidence and Style Differences

Kerr noted that while both players share remarkable self-confidence, their methods of imposing their will differ. He described Jordan as “more calculating” and Curry as a player who thrives on rhythm and emotional momentum.

“They’re similar in their self-confidence,” Kerr explained. “I think Michael’s much more calculating. I don’t think Steph’s so calculating, I just think his ability to get into the rhythm, into the flow, into the zone, psychologically, emotionally, however you want to say it, was so unique. With Michael, it’s more of an announced dominance. It’s like, ‘I’m here, and I’m going to own the space and the arena.’”

Legacies in Motion

Both players’ styles have led to historic success. Jordan’s career includes six NBA championships, five MVP awards, and Hall of Fame induction in 2009. Curry, already a two-time MVP and four-time champion, continues to add to his résumé.

While Jordan’s career is complete, Curry is still shaping his legacy. If his current trajectory continues, his place in the Hall of Fame seems inevitable. Until then, fans and analysts alike will continue to debate where he stands among the all-time greats, just as Kerr has.