Steve Kerr passes Al Attles to become Warriors’ coach with most wins

Golden State’s last game this weekend was full of record-breaking moments. Not only did Stephen Curry reach 4,000 three-pointers in his career, but also Steve Kerr just became the all-time winningest coach in the team’s history after their defeated the Knicks 97-94 at Chase Center on Saturday evening.

This meant that the veteran tactician conquered his 558th career victory, and passed Al Attles’ record with the Warriors club. Once the game was over, the Attles family presented Kerr with the game ball and participated in a group photo with all the players in the squad’s locker room.

Kerr appreciated the gesture. “It was a great moment being awarded the game ball by the Attles family,” the coach said this weekend. “It was really beautiful to be honored by their presence, and obviously Al Attles is Mr. Warrior forever.”

“The record, it’s kind of surreal to even think that this could happen, but it’s a reflection of our organizational strength, stability and a talent level over the last 11 years since I’ve been here,” Steve added. “I’m incredibly lucky to be part of this organization and part of this city and very humbled by the honor because of Al’s greatness and what he means to the franchise.”

Attles, who became a Hall of Famer after spending more that 60 years in Golden State as a player, coach and executive, led the squad for 14 years and to their first-ever championship in 1975. Unfortunately, he died some months ago at the age of 87.

“Congratulations,” said Phil Jackson, who coached Kerr in Chicago. “And it’s been my pleasure to be around you as a player, watch you succeed as a general manager and now as a coach, all those championships and those wonderful years. Congratulations.”

The Warriors tactician has now conquered four NBA titles in his 11 seasons as head coach of the Warriors, and later admitted that he was particularly inspired by seeing Jackson in his tribute video. Back when he was a player, Kerr won three of his six titles with the Bulls with Phil as his coach.