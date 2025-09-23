Steve Nash Joins Suns As Senior Advisor

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia announced on Monday that Hall of Famer Steve Nash has joined the team as a senior advisor. Nash played 10 seasons in Phoenix and won back-to-back NBA MVP awards with the franchise.

“Steve Nash was an amazing player and exactly what the Phoenix Suns are all about,” Ishbia posted Monday on X. “His grit, toughness, and winning mentality have defined our organization in the past, and I’m so excited to share that Steve is formally joining the Suns as a senior advisor and will help us define our future for years to come!”

Suns Selected Steve Nash In 1996 NBA Draft

Nash was selected 15th overall by Phoenix in the 1996 NBA draft out of Santa Clara University. He was part of the draft class that included the late Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, Stephon Marbury, and Jermaine O’Neal.

The eight-time All-Star had two stints with Phoenix, with the second one being the most memorable. He won both of his MVP awards playing for the Suns after six seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix won a then-franchise record 62 games in 2004-05 and reached the Western Conference finals. He led the league with 11.5 assists per game on his way to earning his first career MVP award.

Nash then followed that up with a second straight MVP season in which he averaged a career-high 18.8 points along with a league-leading 10.5 assists.

Nash Led NBA In Assists Five Times With Phoenix

In addition, Nash led the league in assists five times while with the Suns. He’s also the franchise’s all-time leader in assists with 6,997, ranking ahead of Kevin Johnson (6,518) and Alvan Adams (4,012).

The seven-time All-NBA member was inducted into the Suns’ Ring of Honor in 2015.

In 1,217 career NBA regular-season games (1,053 starts), Nash averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 31.3 minutes per contest while shooting 49% from the field, 42.8% from 3-point range, and 90.4% at the foul line.

Following an 18-year NBA playing career, Nash compiled a 94-67 record as a head coach for Brooklyn. However, the Nets fired him after a 2-5 start in his third season with the franchise during the 2022-23 campaign.

Suns Traded Kevin Durant, Bought Out Bradley Beal’s Contract

After a disappointing 2024-25 season, Phoenix hired former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as its new head coach, marking the fourth different coach to lead the team in the last four years following the firings of Monty Brown, Frank Vogel, and Mike Budenholzer.

During the offseason, the Suns also traded superstar Kevin Durant and agreed to a contract buyout with veteran guard Bradley Beal in a series of moves to build around star guard Devin Booker.

Beal gave back $13.9 million out of the $110 million on the final two years of his contract to complete the buyout with the Suns, who will waive and stretch the remaining salary over five years.

In July, Booker also signed a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history.

The Suns open training camp Thursday, Sept. 25, at the team’s practice facility and play their season opener Oct. 22 against the Sacramento Kings at PHX Arena.