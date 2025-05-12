USA Basketball announced last week that one of the best athletes in WNBA history is returning home to take charge of the Women’s National Team as first managing director. We are talking about none other than Sue Bird, a five-time Olympic gold medalist who retired back in 2022.

“It’s a huge honor to be named managing director of USA Basketball’s Women’s National Team. Representing the United States has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to support the next generation as they carry that legacy on,” she said in a statement.

The 44-year-old then added: “I’m excited to take on this new role and to work alongside the USA Basketball staff and Board of Directors as we prepare for this upcoming chapter of USA Basketball.” She will be responsible for identifying the USA Women’s National Team coaching staff and players for major international competitions.

Her objectives include the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028. “Sue is one of the most respected people in the basketball community,” said Jim Tooley, who serves as USA Basketball CEO.

“Having known Sue for many years, I’m confident her leadership and knowledge will be a huge asset to the continued success of our women’s national team program, and we’re excited to have her join us as we head towards the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games,” the executive added.

The USA Women’s National Team is considered one of the greatest dynasties in world sports, with 11 World titles and 10 Olympic gold medals to their name. Bird, who is a 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, has participated in five of those olympic honours (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020) and four world titles (2002, 2010, 2014, 2018).

“We are very excited that Sue Bird will join USA Basketball as our USA Women’s National Team managing director,” said USA Basketball Board of Directors chairman Martin E. Dempsey, praising the former athlete who has compiled 162-9 record with more than a dozen different national teams.