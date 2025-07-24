Suns Claim Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly claimed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin off waivers, league sources told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Wednesday.

Goodwin, who turns 27 in October, and Shake Milton were waived by the Lakers earlier this week to clear $4.2 million in cap space for the arrival of Marcus Smart.

The 6-foot-3 Goodwin had $25,000 in guaranteed salary, while Milton’s $3 million contract for the 2025-26 season was set to become fully guaranteed on Sunday.

Phoenix Traded Jordan Goodwin In February 2024

In 150 career NBA regular-season games (24 starts) across four seasons, Goodwin has averaged 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 18.1 minutes per contest while shooting 41% from the field and 32.3% from deep.

Goodwin went undrafted in August 2021 out of Saint Louis University and signed a contract with the Washington Wizards. He spent his first two seasons with Washington before being dealt to the Suns in June 2023 as part of the Bradley Beal trade.

After 40 games with Phoenix, the Suns sent Goodwin to the Brooklyn Nets at the February 2024 trade deadline. He was subsequently waived by the Nets and later joined the Memphis Grizzlies to finish the season.

With the Lakers last season, he averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 18.7 minutes per contest while shooting 43.8% from the floor in 29 appearances (five starts).

The Illinois native scored a season-high 17 points in a 132-113 home win against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10 and in a 111-108 road loss versus Brooklyn on March 10.

Suns Re-Signed Devin Booker, Bought Out Bradley Beal’s Contract

The Suns have transformed their roster this offseason to get below the second apron, trading superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and completing a buyout of Bradley Beal’s contract.

Phoenix also added veteran forward Dillon Brooks and big man Mark Williams. Free agent guard Jared Butler also reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

In addition, the Suns agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with Devin Booker. The deal runs through the 2029-30 season and is the highest annual extension salary in NBA history.

Per Spotrac, Booker will now have a total of five years and $316 million on his Suns contract.

Booker’s annual extension salary ($72.5 million) surpassed Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $285 million supermax extension. SGA’s new contract carries a $71.25 million average annual value for the richest ever.