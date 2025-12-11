The game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns turned ugly late in the third quarter. Guard Grayson Allen was ejected after he shoved Thunder center Chet Holmgren to the floor during a defensive play. The referees reviewed the action and assessed Allen a Flagrant 2 foul.

At the time of the incident, the Thunder already held a commanding lead, 94–58, with about 5:18 left in the quarter. The shove sparked a brief on-court skirmish, but officials quickly restored order and ejected Allen. He ended the night with 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting before leaving the floor.

Impact on the Game and the Cup Run

The ejection came against the backdrop of a lopsided contest. The Thunder dominated the Suns all night — scoring runs, defensive pressure, and hot shooting dismantled Phoenix’s resistance. Once Allen exited, the Suns lost any hope of a comeback. The Thunder coasted to victory and advanced to the next round of the NBA Cup.

For the Suns, Allen’s ejection adds insult to injury. The team already struggled by giving up large leads and failing to execute on offense. Losing a key rotation guard in a knockout game amplifies those problems, especially when the opponent is rolling.

What the Incident Means for Allen and Phoenix

Allen’s shove raises questions about discipline and decision-making under pressure. The Suns entered the game hoping to make a statement in the Cup. Instead, the physical play and disciplinary lapse overshadowed any positives.

For Allen, the Flagrant 2 and ejection could carry further consequences if the league reviews the incident. Beyond potential suspension or fines, his actions damaged his credibility at a critical moment. For Phoenix, the ejection weakens their backcourt depth just as the postseason approaches.

Bigger Picture: Emotions, High Stakes, and the NBA Cup Format

This incident highlights how intensely players approach the NBA Cup. With single-elimination games, tension runs high and mistakes carry heavier penalties. Teams must balance big plays and composure a good lesson for Phoenix.

For Oklahoma City, the ejection and chaos didn’t matter. Their dominance turned a potential drama into a blowout win. They move on to the semifinals off a night where execution, discipline, and hot shooting all aligned.

The Suns now face internal questions about maturity and focus. If they hope to bounce back, they’ll need leadership and steadiness to avoid letting emotion derail their season.