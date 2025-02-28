Suns’ Devin Booker ‘shocked’ Mike Budenzholzer asked him to ‘tone it down vocally’

On Thursday night, the Suns lost 124-116 to the Pelicans. Phoenix is 27-32 this season, 11th in the Western Conference. The Suns are 2-10 in their last 12 games and have lost three straight.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Phoenix’s Devin Booker on Friday afternoon. He said the all-star guard was “shocked” when head coach Mike Budenholzer asked him to “tone it down vocally.” There is drama building in Phoenix’s locker room and changes are coming this offseason.

Devin Booker was not happy Mike Budenholzer told him to ‘tone it down vocally’

Sources: Weeks ago Suns coach Mike Budenholzer called a meeting with Devin Booker imploring he tone it down vocally, leaving the star shocked. Inside that meeting which provides context to Booker’s postgame remarks on communicating. #haynesbriefs Brought to you by @MoveInsoles pic.twitter.com/sVlTWB4Mrh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 28, 2025



The 2024-25 season is the third straight year the Suns have had a different head coach. Monty Williams was the head coach for four seasons and was fired after 2022-23. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Suns hired former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. He went 49-33 and Phoenix lost in the first round of the postseason. Vogel was fired by the Suns and they hired Mike Budenholzer as his replacement.

Through 59 games in 2024-25, the Suns are 27-32. The Suns would have to win their last 23 games straight to have a better record than they did in 2023-24. On Friday, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on the Suns. Weeks ago, Devin Booker was asked by head coach Mike Budenholzer to “tone it down vocally” so the coach’s voice could be heard.

After a tenth loss in their last 12 games, Booker spoke publicly. He mentioned the teams’ lack of communication and how that can be fixed. Booker specifically mentioned talking more as a way to solve their problems. However, Mike Budenholzer feels differently. Devin Booker is Phoenix’s all-time leading scorer. He’s not a rotation player speaking out of place. It’s one of the top players in the franchise’s history. That means something in Phoenix. Did Mike Budenholzer take it a step too far asking Booker to quiet down? We’ll see how the rest if the 2024-25 season unfolds.