Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 for making a lewd gesture during the second quarter of Thursday night’s 133-98 win over the Indiana Pacers at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Dillon Brooks Predicted The Fine Amount

Brooks made the gesture after drawing a foul on Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard on a basket with 54.4 seconds left in the first half. Brooks did an upward thrust with his hands after falling to the floor.

The former second-rounder made the ensuing free throw to give the Suns a 67-52 lead. He posted 24 points in the first half and finished the game with a season-high 32 points.

Per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, Brooks predicted the fine amount after the win.

“Imma say that’s probably $25K.” Dillon Brooks predicting the NBA fining him $25,000 for his “lewd gesture on the playing court” during Thursday’s 133-98 win over the Indiana Pacers at Mortgage Matchup Center. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/luS2W5yGR2 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 15, 2025



“I’m going to say that’s probably $25K,” Brooks said during his postgame press conference. “But I’m excited, playing well and sometimes the emotions can get the best of me, but I reeled it in and kept going.”

James Jones, the NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations, made the announcement Friday.

Jones served as the Suns’ general manager from the 2018-19 season, when he was an interim GM, to the end of the 2024-25 season. He replaced Joe Dumars, who joined the New Orleans Pelicans as the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations in April.

Suns Acquired Brooks From Rockets

In seven appearances (all starts) with the Suns this season, Brooks is averaging a career-high 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 steals, and 29.1 minutes per contest.

Brooks is also shooting 43.6% from the field, 32.7% from beyond the arc, and a career-best 93.3% at the foul line. His player efficiency rating (17) and true shooting percentage (57.6%) are career marks as well.

The Suns acquired Brooks from the Houston Rockets over the summer as part of the Kevin Durant trade, a historic seven-team deal that sent Jalen Green, Brooks, No. 10 draft pick Khaman Maluach, and second-round picks Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea to Phoenix.

Phoenix hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.