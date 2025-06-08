Suns Expected To Offer Devin Booker $150M Extension Over 2 Years

The Phoenix Suns are expected to offer Devin Booker a two-year extension worth $150M in about a month.

Booker becomes extension eligible on July 6th and is widely expected to be offered the extension, according to league insider Marc Stein. The superstar guard currently has three years remaining on an initial deal worth $200M over four years. An extension would secure Booker through the 2029-30 season.

Phoenix has made no secret of how invested they are in Booker, involving him in the hiring process for a new head coach. Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott was the eventual hire after receiving Booker’s blessing.

The future of Kevin Durant, on the other hand, is much more uncertain.

Booker averaged 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and just under a steal in 75 games this season. He only shot 33.2 percent from three, his lowest mark since the 2018-19 season.

The 28 year old has spent all 10 seasons of his NBA career with the Suns.

How Will Suns Re-Tool Around Booker?

This is the million dollar question. The answer largely lies in the return Phoenix is able to net in a Durant trade.

Phoenix is largely expected to pursue restocking to the draft capital cabinet to some extent. With all the picks surrendered the last few seasons to build this failed super team, that is a critical factor. Salaries will naturally be needed to facilitate the deal and whether the team looks to go younger or with established stars is something to look out for.

There was some speculation regarding a deal for Karl-Anthony Towns but recent reports indicate the Suns have no interest. Booker and Towns were teammates at Kentucky in the 2014-15 season. Towns was the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA Draft while Booker was selected 13th by the Suns.

The other part of the answer also comes down to Bradley Beal’s willingness to waive his no-trade clause. He wasn’t willing to do so in the summer. Furthermore, the Suns are seemingly prepared to start the season with him.

A big hint on that was provided in the coaching search. It’s been reported that those who interviewed for the head coach position were asked about how they would use Beal.

Other reports have also indicated that acquiring a center is a priority for the Suns this offseason.