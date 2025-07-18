Suns Express ‘Exploratory Interest’ In Jonathan Kuminga

After reaching a contract buyout with veteran shooting guard Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns reportedly have turned their attention to pursuing Golden State Warriors restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors Seeking Young Player, First-Round Pick For Jonathan Kuminga

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Suns are “the latest team to express exploratory interest in a Kuminga sign-and-trade.” The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls have inquired about the 6-foot-8 wing as well.

The Warriors extended a $7.9 million qualifying offer to the 22-year-old Kuminga last month, retaining their right to match any offer sheet he signs in restricted free agency.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater previously reported that Golden State is searching for a “promising young player plus a first-round pick in return for Kuminga,” if the suitor prefers a sign-and-trade agreement.

However, Phoenix may not be able to put together an enticing trade package for the Warriors.

Fischer reported that the Suns “do not appear to possess the sort of draft capital or players that Golden State is believed to be seeking in exchange for Kuminga.”

Kuminga Came Up In Trade Talks Between Phoenix, Golden State

Per Fischer, Phoenix’s interest in Kuminga dates back to the 2024-25 season, as he reportedly “certainly did come up in trade talks between the teams” near the February trade deadline when the Warriors were pursuing a reunion with superstar forward Kevin Durant.

Durant ultimately decided not to return to Golden State, and the Warriors instead opted to complete a trade with the Miami Heat to acquire veteran forward Jimmy Butler.

After Phoenix traded Durant to the Houston Rockets, the Suns “contacted both Kuminga’s representation and the Warriors to make their fondness for the bouncy swingman known,” per Fischer.

Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick by the Warriors in the 2021 NBA draft, averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals last season, shooting 45.4% from the field in 47 games (10 starts). Suns Complete Buyout With Bradley Beal

The Suns completed a buyout with Beal on Wednesday by utilizing the waive-and-stretch provision to spread the $99 million owed to Beal over the next five years at $20 million per season.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the three-time All-Star also plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after he clears waivers.

The player option for 2026-27 allows the 32-year-old to be one of the top available players in free agency next summer. He also no longer has a no-trade clause.

Beal is expected to slide into the starting spot at shooting guard, since the Clippers traded Norman Powell to Miami. Across 13 seasons, Beal has averaged 21.5 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 37.6% from 3-point range.